WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched a death investigation after a body was found near the Kimball Court Apartments in Woburn on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Pearl Street and Kimball Court found a man’s body in a culvert, according to the Woburn Police Department.

Video from the scene showed several police cruisers near a wooded area that had been taped off with yellow crime tape.

The incident rattled residents of the normally quiet neighborhood.

“I’m bewildered,” concerned neighbor Jeanine Rogan said. “It’s terribly sad.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was called in to remove the body.

Law enforcement sources told 7NEWS that the incident doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

No additional details were immediately available.

Breaking: residents in Woburn anxious for answers after mans body is found in a culvert off Pearl Street this morning …new details in a live report on 7News at noon #7News pic.twitter.com/mhSXXJkvvq — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 22, 2022

