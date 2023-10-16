BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in after state police responded to a report of a dead body on Carson Beach in South Boston on Monday morning.

The troopers were called to the Day Boulevard Beach just before 7 a.m., according to state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

