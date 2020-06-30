Death investigation underway after body pulled from Brockton pond

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a death investigation after a body was pulled from a pond in Brockton on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a body floating in a pond near D.W. Field Park around 4:20 p.m. called in firefighters to help remove the deceased individual from the water, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

