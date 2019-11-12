Death investigation underway after body pulled from pond in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was pulled from a pond in Taunton on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person in the water near 120 Ingell Street recovered the body of an unresponsive man, Taunton police told 7’s Steve Cooper.

The state medical examiner is working to determine the victim’s cause of death.

Police say the man’s death doesn’t appear to be suspicious but investigators are looking into how he ended up in the pond.

No additional information was immediately available.

