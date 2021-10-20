HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - An unattended death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the water off Hampton, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, officials said.

The body was found near the Hampton River Boat Club, according to the Hampton Police Department.

There is no threat to the public at this time, police added.

There were no additional details immediately available.

New Hampshire State Police are assisting Hampton police with the investigation.

The Hampton Police Department, in conjunction with NH Marine Patrol and NH State Police, are investigating an unattended death at the Hampton River Boat Club. There is no threat to the public. More information will be available at a later time. pic.twitter.com/eFIYo1h7AK — Hampton Police (@HamptonNHPD) October 20, 2021

