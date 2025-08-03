RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after a Boston man was found dead in the waters off in Rye, New Hampshire earlier this month, officials announced.

Marine Patrol officers responding to reports of human remains seen floating in the ocean near Isle of Shoals on July 13 found a body later identified as David Paul Stover Shader, 35, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Shader was last seen in the Boston area, and his death is not believed to be suspicious. There is no known cause for concern for public safety related to this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Stephen O’Connor at 603-556-3183 or Stephen.J.OConnor@dos.nh.gov.

