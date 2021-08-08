BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched a death investigation after a man was fatally stabbed in the chest in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Peirson Street around 8:35 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Boston police. His name has not been released.

Peirson Street was closed between Massachusetts Avenue and Allerton as police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-5570.

Breaking: @bostonpolice on scene of a stabbing on Peirson St. It’s closed between Mass Ave and Allerton while police investigate. pic.twitter.com/Cgs5ozdeUy — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) August 8, 2021

