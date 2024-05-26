LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a 29-year-old man was pulled from Lake Whalom in Lunenburg on Saturday night.

Crews responding to a report of a man who had entered the water and not resurfaced called in the District 8 Dive Team, which located the man around 9:17 p.m. and pronounced him dead. His name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox