LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a 29-year-old man was pulled from Lake Whalom in Lunenburg on Saturday night.

Crews responding to a report of a man who had entered the water and not resurfaced called in the District 8 Dive Team, which located the man around 9:17 p.m. and pronounced him dead. His name has not been released.

