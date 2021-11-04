BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Brockton on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Prospect and Walnut streets around 9 p.m. found a 28-year-old man in a crashed Honda Civic suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name has not been released, was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead Thursday morning.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Brockton police with the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)