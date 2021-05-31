BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into an unattended death after a man walking his dog says he found a body in South Boston on Monday morning.

Homicide detectives responded to 551 East Broadway just before 9 a.m. for a death at the building, according to Boston police.

A man who was out walking his dog says he discovered the body at the bottom of the stairs that led to the basement of the building.

“I was walking my dog to get a coffee this morning on the sidewalk, and I looked to the side and I just saw a body at the bottom of the stairs, and I called out to him a little bit and didn’t get anything, and I saw the color of his skin, and pretty much assumed, I nudged him a little bit with my foot to try to get him to wake up, but he was stiff as a board,” the man recalled.

No additional information has been released.

Man walking his dog this AM makes startling discovery finding the body of a man in his 20’s dead here on Broadway in Southie #7news pic.twitter.com/HlHSWNwm7C — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 31, 2021

Boston Police crime scene van and medical examiner on scene of unattended death on broadway in Southie #7news pic.twitter.com/iL9C5wvKay — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 31, 2021

