NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a motorcyclist died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Newton on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported motorcycle crash in the area of mile marker 37 found the unresponsive operator suffering from fatal injuries, according to Massachusetts state police.

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old Ludlow man, was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation determined the Ludlow man was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed his Harley Davidson, state police said.

The third and fourth travel lanes were temporarily closed while the scene was examined for evidence.

The crash remains under investigation.

