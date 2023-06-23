BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead at a South Boston housing complex.

Members of the Boston City Council said drugs and other concerning items were found in an apartment at the McCormack Housing Project where the person died but Boston police say their officers didn’t see any of that.

Boston firefighters were called to the apartment on Saturday for a report of an unconscious person and found four children living in unsanitary conditions. Boston police say each of the children had a parent present and they’re now in state custody.

