BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in an apartment in the South End on Thursday, officials said.

Officers conducting a wellness check around 7 p.m. could be seen gathering evidence from The Harris South End apartments on Harrison Avenue after a person was found dead.

No additional information was immediately available

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

