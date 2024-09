TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a death investigation in Templeton after a person was found dead on Saturday afternoon.

Templeton police say the body of a male was found on the railroad tracks along State Road around 1 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

