BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a deadly shooting in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 37 Almont St. around 3:18 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Boston police.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

