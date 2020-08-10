SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into the apparent drowning of a woman in Spencer on Sunday.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call in the area of Stiles Reservoir around 4:20 p.m. found a neighbor performing CPR on a 48-year-old woman, of Spencer, who had been swimming with her husband and friends, according to District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

First responders took over performing CPR before the woman was transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:53 p.m.

Her name has not been released at this time.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office and Spencer police are investigating.

