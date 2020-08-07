Death investigation underway after woman drowns in NH lake

MEREDITH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a death investigation after a woman who was swimming with friends drowned in a lake in New Hampshire earlier this week, officials announced Friday.

Troopers responding to a report of an unresponsive swimmer in Lake Waukewan in Meredith on Wednesday found Amanda L. Daigle, 22, of Trumbull, Connecticut, in the water a short distance from shore, according to New Hampshire State Police.

She was pulled from the water, brought to shore, and CPR was performed until emergency crews arrived, police said.

Daigle was later flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is slated to be conducted on Friday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact New Hampshire Marine Patrol Officer John Johnson at 603-293-2037.

