Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Fall River after a woman was found dead outside of a condominium complex on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 calls around 9:35 a.m. reporting a severely injured woman lying on an outside walkway at the Waterview Heights condominium complex on North Main Street found a 42-year-old Taunton woman suffering from serious injuries, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s death remains under investigation.

