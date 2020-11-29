Death investigation underway after woman pulled from water off shore of Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched a death investigation after pulling a woman from the water off the shore of a Gloucester park on Sunday.

A woman in her early 40s, whose name has not been released, was pulled from the water near Rafes Chasm Park, Gloucester Police Chief Ed Conley said.

She was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Gloucester police and the Essex District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

