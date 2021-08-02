BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway amid a hazmat response in Boston on Monday morning.

A Boston Fire Department Hazardous Materials Operations crew could be seen at the entrance of the Copley Place parking garage on Huntington Avenue near the Prudential Building.

Boston police confirmed that this is a part of a death investigation, adding that there is no threat to the public.

This garage is connected to a Marriott hotel.

Fire alarms went off in the hotel before 6 a.m., prompting people to leave the building.

Christopher Sawitsky is one of the guests who exited the hotel.

“I was sleeping and all of a sudden the alarm went off so we grabbed the kids and walked down 20 flights of stairs,” he recalled.

The Marriott said that they are not evacuating the building and that there was no fire or incident inside the hotel.

No additional information has been released.

— Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) August 2, 2021

