Death investigation underway at Boston hotel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched a death investigation at a hotel in Boston late Thursday night.

Officers and members of the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the Hyatt Regency on Ave de Lafayette around 11:30 p.m.

Boston police confirmed a death investigation at that location but did not provide further information.

Boston EMS said they responded to a shooting at the hotel.

No additional details were immediately available.

