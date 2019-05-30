Death investigation underway at Brighton housing complex

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a death investigation at a housing complex in Brighton, officials said.

Officers responding to the complex at 30 Washington Street around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday found one individual dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a heavy police presence in the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

