QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched a death investigation at a park in Quincy on Monday morning.

A body was found in shallow water at Squantum Point Park, according to Quincy police.

State police are conducting the investigation and said there does not appear to be any threat to public safety.

No additional information has been released.

