Death investigation underway at Roxbury apartment building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a death at an apartment building in Roxbury on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to 36 Maple St. around 12 p.m. discovered a deceased individual, according to the Boston Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

