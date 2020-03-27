Death investigation underway at Wareham home

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police and local officers are investigating the death of a Wareham woman, officials said.

Officers were informed of an alleged death at 3 Woodbridge Avenue on Friday and upon arrival, they found the 57-year-old woman unresponsive in the home, according to a release issued by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

Police do not believe this was a random act of violence.

No further information has been released.

