Death investigation underway at Wareham home

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police and local officers are investigating the death of a Wareham woman, officials said.
Officers were informed of an alleged death at 3 Woodbridge Avenue on Friday and upon arrival, they found the 57-year-old woman unresponsive in the home, according to a release issued by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her name has not been released.
Police do not believe this was a random act of violence.
No further information has been released.
