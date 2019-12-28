Death investigation underway following construction accident in Copley Square

BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after a construction accident in Copley Square left one person dead Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a construction accident around 9:45 a.m. at 560 Boylston Street found the victim suffering from “trauma,” according to Boston police.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)