BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Centerville, police said.

Officers could be seen conducting an investigation on Wequaquet Lane.

No additional information was immediately released.

Death investigation underway on the Cape…Barnstable Police say it happened overnight on Wequaquet Lane in Centerville…all questions being referred to DA’s office #7news pic.twitter.com/s07wOn9InA — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 3, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)