BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched a death investigation in Dorchester on Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious person in the area of 15 Jan Karski Way around 8:40 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent laceration, according to Boston police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)