Death investigation underway in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched a death investigation in Dorchester on Thursday after a man suffering from a gunshot wound succumbed to his injuries.

Officers called to 750 Morton Street shortly before 1 a.m. on January 6 found a man suffering gunshot wounds, according to a release issued by police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to those injuries on Thursday.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

