Death investigation underway in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched a death investigation in Dorchester, officials announced Thursday.

Officers responding to the area of 357 Columbia Road around 2:20 p.m. found one person dead inside a triple-decker apartment, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from the scene showed a bullet-riddled Chevrolet Malibu parked outside of the apartment but the vehicle is not connected to the death investigation, a police source told 7’s Jonathan Hall.

A neighborhood resident told 7NEWS that the damaged vehicle has been parked on the street for “several days.”

The area has since been roped off with yellow crime scene tape.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

