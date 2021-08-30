HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hampton, New Hampshire police announced Monday that they are conducting a death investigation.

The investigation is unfolding in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Dumas Avenue.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

