MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are conducting a death investigation in Milford after a man was found dead inside a home, officials said.

Officers responding to the home on Water Street could be seen guarding the property so work properties could board up the building and secure it. Officials say an unattended death investigation was launched on Tuesday..

Neighbors said an elderly man with health issues lived at the house. They described a large police response overnight.

The Building Inspector has since condemned the building.

No additional information was immediately available.

