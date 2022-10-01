MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A death is under investigation in Millbury, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA said that police responded to a home on Millbury Street at around 3 p.m. and found one person dead. Another person in the home, whom police said was the one who called 911, was hospitalized with injuries. The DA said the two people knew each other.

He is being charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Millbury Police said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)