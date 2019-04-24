Death investigation underway in Northboro

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police say they are investigating a death in Northborough.

Troopers responding to a Northborough police request for assistance at a residence on Pond View Way just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday launched the death investigation, according to a state police spokesperson.

State police detectives attached to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office, Crime Scene Services personnel, a ballistician and a forensic scientist are assisting in the investigation.

