OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester County district attorney announced a death investigation is underway in Oxford Tuesday night.

Investigators were called to the scene on Old Webster Road around 5 p.m. and set up a wide crime scene.

Neighbors who live right next door said they heard one or two gunshots. They said young parents, likely in their thirties, and several children live in the home at the center of the investigation.

The neighbors say they saw one of the girls being carried out of the home in what was described as a state of emotional distress.

No further details have been made available.

The @worcesterda confirms a death investigation is underway on Old Webster Rd in Oxford. Police have set a wide crime scene. Neighbors report no unusual activity. We'll report more as we get it #7News pic.twitter.com/cGTuxxnUIM — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) June 22, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)