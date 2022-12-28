BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood.

Authorities could be seen working at the corner of Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3 p.m.

Further details on the case have not yet been announced, but Boston police did confirm to 7NEWS that the presence of officers was due to a death investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)