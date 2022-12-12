BOSTON (WHDH) -

A death investigation is underway at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Department. On Sunday just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 12th floor of the building for a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, they knocked and announced their presence and purpose multiple times with no response. Once they gained entry to the apartment, police found a victim unresponsive and declared a Code 99. Officers said they gained verbal contact with a second person inside the apartment.Boston SWAT officers entered the apartment and were met with a physical threat, BPD said. Officers used de-escalation tactics in attempt to diffuse the situation, at which time the suspect dove out a 12th floor window and got caught hanging from the window. Officers were able to enter the apartment on the 11th floor and pull the suspect through the window. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Boston Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact BP)D Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.Those who wish to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)