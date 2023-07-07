SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were on scene in Saugus Friday where a death investigation was underway as of around 12 p.m., officials said.

In a statement, a spokesperson said police first received a call around 6:30 a.m. reporting “an unintended death of a male” at a home on Essex Street.

Crime scene tape was later seen in place around the house and investigators had been spotted working throughout the area.

In addition to Saugus police, a spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed to 7NEWS that detectives working with its office were on scene.

One person was seen at one point coming out of the home to speak with officials.

Neighbors told 7NEWS one person who lived in the home passed away a few weeks ago.

Speaking on Friday, neighbors also described the area as a quiet neighborhood even though it is close to Route 1.

“It’s insane because it’s always so quiet over here,” one man said. “We’re off the highway but nothing happens over here. It’s just a hole in the wall to everybody.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

