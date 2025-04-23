SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police say an investigation is underway after a person fell at Purgatory Chasm in Sutton and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and the scene has been secured.

Officials have not identified the victim. Details at this time are limited.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

