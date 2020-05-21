Death investigation underway near Barking Crab restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched a death investigation near the Barking Crab restaurant in the Seaport District.

Officers were called to the scene on Sleeper Street around 4:20 p.m.

It is unclear if foul play is involved in this incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

