LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Lunenburg say a death investigation is underway and a suspect is in custody after police were called to a trailer park Tuesday night.

In a news release, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said the investigation was launched after police were called to a trailer park complex on Massachusetts Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

No details on the nature of the call were mentioned in the release, but upon arriving at the trailer park, police were reportedly able to locate a female victim, according to the DA’s office.

The victim was then taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No details on what may have led up to the victim’s death have been released, but the DA’s office said that a male suspect was taken into custody by police afterwards and charged in connection with the death.

Citing the domestic nature of the case, authorities said no names were to be released as of Wednesday morning.

Per a news release from the DA’s office, the suspect was expected to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court sometime on Wednesday.

