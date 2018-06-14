Death of 74-year-old Connecticut woman ruled a homicide

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The 74-year-old woman found dead in her Connecticut home earlier this week had her throat cut and her death has been ruled a homicide.

The medical examiner’s office on Wednesday said Eden Claxton, of Stamford, was killed by “sharp force injury to the neck and extremities.”

Police responded to the home on Monday after getting a call from her husband, 75-year-old Allen Claxton. He said his wife was covered in blood and not breathing but was still warm to the touch.

No arrests have been announced. Police say Allen Claxton has been cooperating with investigators and is not in custody.

Police called the death an “isolated incident.”

The death was the city’s second homicide in two weeks after an 18-month period with no homicides.

