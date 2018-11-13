Death of Connecticut teacher ruled an accident

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — The death of a popular Connecticut high school English teacher has been ruled an accident.

The state medical examiner announced Tuesday that Cheshire High School teacher Megumi Yamamoto died as a result of prescription medication intoxication and drowning.

Yamamoto’s body was found Oct. 3 in a stream not far from her home, the day after she was reported missing.

The 48-year-old Yamamoto had worked at the school since 1997 and was named the district’s teacher of the year in 2012.

Superintendent Jeffrey Solan had said previously that Yamamoto was a dedicated teacher whose “smile and enthusiasm would immediately engage her students.”

