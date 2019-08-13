Death of father of 3 who died after brawl outside Quincy American Legion Post ruled a homicide

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The death of a father of three who died from injuries suffered in a brawl outside of an American Legion Post in Quincy earlier this year has been ruled a homicide.

Chris McCallum, of Bridgewater, died on Jan. 28 after he was seriously injured outside the Robert I. Nickerson American Legion Post on Moon Island Road two days earlier.

The state medical examiner’s office filed a death certificate on Tuesday, which indicated the 44-year-old died from blunt force trauma and that his manner of death was a homicide.

“The McCallum family is relieved to have the finalized medical examiner report and look forward to the completion of the state police and district attorney’s office criminal investigation,” McCallum’s family told 7NEWS in a statement. “We are confident that the justice system will prevail for Chris McCallum and his family.”

McCallum worked as an engineer at a consulting firm in Canton and coached youth football.

After his death, McCallum’s wife, Kathy, described him as “the most kind, loving husband.”

Police say officers responding to a report of a large fight at the bar found McCallum unconscious and bleeding.

McCallum’s death is being investigated by state troopers assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

The family has since established a GoFundMe page.

