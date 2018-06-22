Death of infant found unresponsive at NH day care center under investigation

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) — The death of an infant found unresponsive at a Dover, New Hampshire day care center Thursday sparked an investigation.

Emergency crews responding to Honey Hill Child Care Center just before 2 p.m. found the baby unconscious and not breathing, Dover police said.

The child, whose name has not been released, was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead.

People in the area recalled it being an emotional scene as paramedics rushed the baby to the hospital.

“I saw a lot of mothers outside crying,” said one local resident. “The street was peppered with cars. It’s sad…especially as a parent with children. There’s nothing worse than finding out a parent’s going to go home with no kid tonight.”

The circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)