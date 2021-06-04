NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — The death of a 4-month-old infant in New Bedford earlier this week is under investigation, according to the Bristol district attorney’s office.

The child’s mother called 911 at around 2 p.m. Wednesday after noticing dark discoloration on the infant’s lips, Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the district attorney, told The Standard-Times in an email on Thursday.

Police officers and paramedics responded and found the mother holding the infant and attempting chest compressions, he said.

The baby was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, he said.

The cause of death remains unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was made public.

