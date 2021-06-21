BOSTON (WHDH) - The death of a man found in a Roxbury hotel back in April has been ruled a homicide, police say.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive person at the Hampton Inn-Suites on Massachusetts Avenue around noontime on April 2, pronounced 23-year-old Brendan Thomas Goguen dead at the scene, according to a release issued by Boston police.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined Goguen’s cause of death was “mechanical asphyxia coupled with trauma by a sharp instrument.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

