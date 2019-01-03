Death of man found with serious head injuries in Cambridge park under investigation

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found with serious head injuries in a Cambridge park on Wednesday.

Officers responding to the New Street side of Danehy Park for a report of an unresponsive man found a Cambridge man in his 60s with apparent head trauma, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where officials say he later died.

State police assigned to the DA’s office, along with Cambridge police, are assisting in the investigation.

