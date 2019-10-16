Death of man injured in fight at Lawrence Senior Center under investigation

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man who was injured in a fight at the Lawrence Senior Center in September, officials said.

Jose Puello Rodriguez died at a Boston hospital on Oct. 12 after a fight at the senior center on Sept. 16 left him in a weeks-long coma, according to Rodriguez’s sister.

“My brother died just a little bit, a little bit every day,” Anna Maria Puello Rodriguez said. “It’s so hard to see somebody that you love in that condition.”

The victim’s family is not sure what started the fight but they claim he got hurt when his head hit a window at the facility.

“He broke the window with his head,” Puello Rodriguez said. “My brother was in a coma for like 25 days.”

Investigators are still working to determine whether Rodriguez’s death is directly linked to the injuries he sustained in the fight.

In a statement, the city’s Director of Health and Human Services said, “On behalf of the Mayor, myself, and the Center staff our sincerest condolences go out to Mr. Jose Puello’s family on the passing of their loved one.”

An autopsy still needs to be conducted to determine whether Rodriguez’s death is directly linked to the injuries he sustained in the fight, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting police with an investigating.

