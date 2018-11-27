This artist rendering made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows the likeness of a baby girl that was found floating off the Florida coast, Friday, June 1, 2018. Six weeks after a baby was found floating in the waters off Florida's Atlantic coastline, police are still trying to identify the child and find her mother. Palm Beach County Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera tells news outlets that the intense media blitz and a $10,000 reward have yielded only 14 tips. None panned out.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP)

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a newborn baby found floating off the coast of Boynton Beach has been ruled a homicide.

The Palm Beach Post reports county sheriff’s office investigators announced the medical examiner’s ruling Monday. The sheriff’s office asked people with information on “Baby June” to come forward and is offering a $10,000 reward.

The four- to seven-day old girl was found dead floating naked in the Atlantic Ocean in June. Deputies say she was in the water for less than 18 hours and appeared to have a healthy weight, with no signs of trauma.

Investigators have checked about 700 recorded births in South Florida and found no evidence related to the baby. Authorities say she likely floated north from Broward or Boca Raton.

